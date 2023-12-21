The new agreement will take the pair's relationship into a ninth season and will run until the end of the 2026/27 season, having initially began in summer 2018.

The pre-existing deal, signed three years ago, had been set to conclude at the end of the current season.

Ideal Heating, which was rebranded from Ideal Boilers in 2020, will remain Albion front-of-shirt lead sponsors of all shirts for adults and children.

The plumbing and heating firm are Albion's longest-ever front-of-shirt sponsor.

Their branding will remain in place at The Hawthorns. The popular 'Boilerman' mascot will also continue to represent the company and club.

Albion managing director Mark Miles said: Mark Miles, said. "We are delighted Ideal Heating will be continuing its partnership with the club. Their commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our values, and we are eager to continue on this exciting journey together.

“Ideal Heating have been an incredibly supportive and loyal partner to the club, and we will continue to support the company in its contribution to an eco-friendly future for all.

“We are delighted the Ideal Heating branding will now feature on the shirts of all club teams – which aligns perfectly with our one club, one badge ethos.”