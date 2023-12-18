West Brom defender Cedric Kipre on 'feeling at home' and why he isn't getting ahead of himself

The 27-year-old PSG youth product signed for Albion from Wigan back in 2020 - penning a four-year deal with the club following their promotion to the Premier League.

However first team chances at The Hawthorns have been hard to come by - and the defender spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, following a stint with Belgian side Charleroi earlier in his Baggies career.

His form in South Wales prompted Carlos Corberan to bring the tough tackling, ball playing defender, back into the side and he has featured in all but one of Albion's league games so far this season.

The defender, who has one youth cap for the Ivory Coast has earned plaudits for his displays both with the ball and defensively, with Albion currently top of the clean sheet charts with ten shut outs from 22 games.

The former Wigan and Leicester City man insists this season has been his 'proper chance' at The Hawthorns but despite his form he still has a point to prove.

Kipre explained: "It's been nice to see those things being said about me by the supporters, and people at the club as well. It shows they're seeing the work I'm putting in so it is a nice feeling, but it's a long season and I have to keep going with that now.

"The places I went gave me game time when I needed it but I'm back now and still have a point to prove at Albion because I wasn't playing much here the year before, but I'm happy the manager trusts me to play as many games as I have so far.

"I moved to a good club, a big club and now I'm very settled here and it feels like home and I feel that when I'm out on the pitch.

"This is my proper chance now and the fact I've been playing so many games can only help me. I've had many managers since I've been at Albion but Carlos has been great for me, he believes in me, we speak a lot, he always tries to improve me and every single player is good and I'm very happy worth how things have been going."

Corberan has adopted a playing style at Albion where he wants his sides to play out from the back where possible - and Kipre has played an integral part in that since he returned due to his quality on the ball.

However, he endured a tough start to the season with his mistake in possession leading to goal in the defeat to Blackburn Rovers on the opening day.

And the defender has revealed a conversation he had with Corberan after that opening day defeat - which has helped him to move forward and discover his form.

He added: "I learn from every game and, of course, especially that one. But the fact the manager spoke to me and put me in the game after showed he trusted me and I think that I needed something like this.

"It gave me a lot of strength but that's behind me now."