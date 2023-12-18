Debrief pros and cons as Baggies held by Potters

Carlos Corberan's men had the lion's share of chances on goal, mostly in the closing stages, just were made to settle for a Hawthorns point in the 1-1 draw.

A point keeps Albion moving in the right direction with Christmas matches next on the agenda.

Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox discusses some post-match takeaways in the debrief.

Limited options

Albion are struggling to keep attackers fit and John Swift's latest concern – an extension of his previous injury – is a worry.

Hopefully the creator can be looked after this week ahead of the festive run. Further setbacks are no surprise, though, he hasn't reached previous levels since returning three weeks ago.

While Stoke could turn to a plethora of attacking options, Corberan had Jayson Molumby, a holding midfielder, a full-back in Pipa, and young Tom Fellows to make things happen in attack. Very shallow.

The positive news in that department, at least, is Jed Wallace looked near his best.