West Brom 1 Stoke 1: Albion forced to settle for point after late chances

The managerless visitors edged into an early lead as Lynden Gooch's wayward cross flew over Alex Palmer and in at the far corner.

Striker Thomas-Asante, now outright Baggies top scorer, fired in a fine volleyed equaliser 10 minutes before the break. Carlos Corberan's men struggled to build the momentum required after the break to dominate and truly deserve a winner - though they came on strong late on and forced a number of stops from the busy Jack Bonham.

Despite 16 efforts at goal and seven on target, it was the Staffordshire visitors celebrating a point towards the end at a quiet and emptying Hawthorns on a Sky scheduled sleepy early Sunday kick-off in the festive season.

Jeremy Sarmiento takes flight to control the ball (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was a frustrating opportunity missed to put a five-point buffer between Albion, who returned to fifth with a draw, and sides chasing the play-offs in seventh and below. A win would've also seen Corberan's men close the gap to Leeds and Southampton to four points.

But the hosts had to make do with a share of the spoils. John Swift was left out of the 20-man matchday squad, more as a precaution than anything ahead of the busy period, and Albion's ever-thinning attacking options couldn't find a way through. On another day, they might have sent two or three past the inspired Bonham, but it wasn't to be.

And the Baggies will be grateful, at least, there was no Hawthorns sting in the tail repeat of Leicester and Huddersfield.

Albion were boosted by the return of skipper Jed Wallace to Corberan's starting line-up after the winger's late goalscoring impact from the bench at Rotherham in midweek. Wallace was inspired throughout and his side's star man and most likely inspiration.

He replaced Jayson Molumby and somewhat surprisingly started as No.10 behind Brandon Thomas-Asante with Grady Diangana out on the right flank, though the excellent Wallace played a fluid role all afternoon.

Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrates his equaliser (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was Diangana that forced the contest's first meaningful chance. He burst down the right and stood up a fine cross over Stoke heads and to the back post, where opposite winger Jeremy Sarmiento blazed over a first-time volley where he might have done better.

The hosts were scrappy in the early stages, though, as the Potters under caretaker Paul Gallagher settled and grew some momentum, even after only initially appearing to settle for a point with their back five.

It was still a surprise where, out of absolutely nowhere, the visitors made a 12th-minute breakthrough.

Stoke worked a quick free-kick to the right flank where right wing-back Gooch had advanced. He strode forward and whipped in a cross that was completely mishit and the ball sailed over Alex Palmer and in at the keeper's far post.

It was no error from the Baggies shot-stopper, but the only place American Gooch's wayward cross could go in. Albion might be frustrated at the ease he could get a cross in.

Corberan's men were visibly rocked and Stoke tails were up. Potters lone frontman Ryan Mmaee dragged wide via a slight deflection at the near post as Albion looked to hold on.

Albion's attack hadn't clicked and lacked in tempo. Diangana was guilty of being sloppy in possession and Sarmiento, at times, too extravagant with his control and skill when simpler was required.

Grady Diangana fires in a cross for fellow winger Jeremy Sarmiento (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Hawthorns was a little edgy as the home side were ponderous in playing from the back and an Okay Yokuslu blind pass almost gifted Stoke an opening in the box.

Sarmiento might frustrate with an extra touch every now and then but he showed his quality in Albion's brightest moment as the excellent Wallace spread a crossfield pass to the Brighton loanee, who jinked infield and unleashed a 25-yard strike destined for the far corner - but for Bonham's fine flying save.

Albion improved after half hour as Cedric Kipre - who defended superbly once again - could only head an awkward effort over from Alex Mowatt's corner.

An equaliser arrived 10 minutes before the break and owed much to the persistence of right-back Darnell Furlong.

Stoke defender Michael Rose tried to shield a ball behind for a goal kick but Furlong didn't give up and nicked it away. His low cross deflects into the path of Yokuslu, whose drive was blocked. The ball flew high and dropped 18 yards out, watched all the way on to his right foot by Thomas-Asante - who leathered a clean strike into the bottom corner, through a cluster of bodies.

It was a welcome leveller in an underwhelming first period that ended scrappily.

Wallace continued to lead the way as his side's inspiration. The skipper occupied a free role and at times came up on both flanks and centrally. Sarmiento was fed by Conor Townsend and saw a tame effort saved soon after the restart.

Okay Yokuslu on the ball for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Former Millwall flyer Wallace looked a threat and came mightily close to a second for Albion as, from Townsend's pass, his goalbound deflected strike flew inches over with Bonham rooted.

Stoke were enthused by a double change, introducing Andre Vidigal and ex-Villa man Wesley, highlighted a strength-in-depth lacking in Corberan's ranks.

The Potters went close through skipper Josh Laurent, whose deflected drive flew inches wide from a packed penalty area. Laurent later shot over with another effort inside the box.

Albion, without the same level of option from the bench, struggled in a malaise midway through the second period - but Corberan's men came on strong and on another day might've bagged two or three more goals.

But it took until the final 10 minutes to really test Bonham. The keeper somehow kept out Thomas-Asante's close-range flick from Wallace's fine cross, that felt like the big chance that got away.

Moments later the home fans thought they had a winner to celebrate but Kyle Bartley was rightly flagged offside as he nodded in at the far post.

Bonham was then Albion's chief tormentor as he saved a rising drive from sub Pipa, who later saw a header saved in stoppage time as Corberan's side were frustrated in settling for a point.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt (Molumby, 87); Wallace, Diangana (Fellows, 71), Sarmiento (Pipa, 77); Thomas-Asante.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Ajayi, Taylor, Reach, Pieters, Chalobah.

Stoke City (5-4-1): Bonham; Hoever, Rose, McNally, Gooch; Thompson, Burger; Junho (Vidigal, 68), Laurent (c), Johnson; Mmaee (Wesley, 68).

Subs not used: Simkin, Baker, Jojic, Tchamadeu, Clark, Leris, Lowe.

Referee: Andrew Kitchen