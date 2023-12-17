Carlos Corberan reveals West Brom's John Swift 'fatigue' concern

Swift was an unused substitute for precaution reasons for the win at Rotherham last Tuesday but was not selected at all as the Potters held on for a point yesterday.

Boss Carlos Corberan revealed Swift is feeling the after-effects of a muscle injury picked up at Blues in early October. Swift spent the best part of two months out injured but has struggled to properly recover in the three weeks since.

Fatigue in the calf muscle this week spread to the attacker's hamstring and doctors advised Corberan to leave Swift out against Stoke.

"Swift, from the game at Sunderland and the injury he had (before), his body still didn't fix in 100 per cent," Corberan explained.

"At the beginning he still felt fatigue in the calf that was injured and now the fatigue has moved into the hamstring too. Sometimes when you compensate from the calf the pain can appear in another part of your body.

"Yesterday he felt something in the hamstring that we evaluated this morning with the doctor and they decided he was not ready to perform. He doesn't have an important injury but there was something there for us not to involve him in the game."

Swift joins fellow attackers Daryl Dike, Josh Maja and Matt Phillips on the sidelines, though Jed Wallace did return to shine against Stoke.

Corberan was left frustrated as Stoke held on for a point despite his side creating late chances. He said: "We should have created more problems for the opponent from the wingers and used better these positional advantages, it was easy to put the ball in the last third but we didn't do it enough and their keeper found a way to stop us."