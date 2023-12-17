Bitesize Baggies: West Brom patience, Conor Townsend display & limited options...again!

Patience pays off

After Albion went behind to that freak Lyndon Gooch cross, there was an air of frustration growing inside the ground, similar to how it was at times earlier in the season.

The frustration did continue to grow as Albion waited patiently for an opening to try and penetrate Stoke, and that patience paid off.

After Stoke went ahead they were content to sit in and just play for anything on the break, and when that does happen it is frustrating.

But when they cut Stoke open for Thomas-Asante's equaliser it was very much a lesson in patience really.

They did that again in the second half, creating three really good chances but were denied by the Stoke keeper on two of those occasions.