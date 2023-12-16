West Brom v Stoke: Who's out and who's a doubt

But head coach Carlos Corberan is still hampered by some absentees, including devastating long-term blows, ahead of Sunday's lunchtime home clash against Stoke.

Here is a round-up of the latest from the Baggies treatment room ahead of the Championship visit of the Potters.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Some positive news in terms of his recovery. Dike has taken part in some team drills but is yet to be involved in contact or team training. That could come in the next week or two, but he won’t play until January at the earliest.

Martin Kelly – ACL

Has been training on his way back from the best part of a year out with an ACL injury but doesn’t look in line to feature any time soon. Missed out on under-21s minutes at Everton on Friday night. Colleague Adam Reach (quad) made a surprise return to the first-team bench on Tuesday.

Reyes Cleary – hamstring

A major blow for the teenager, who will now be sidelined for the most of the season with the hamstring injury picked in Birmingham Senior Cup action at Darlaston a couple of weeks ago. Four weeks was the projected absence.

Josh Maja – ankle

Set to undergo surgery in the coming days after that terrible challenge from Sunderland defender Dan Ballard last Saturday. Surgery will mean Maja will miss 20 week - up to five months and faces a race to feature this season.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

The same can be said for the experienced winger, who went under the knife on Wednesday and has also been given a four-to-five month rehab period. Two stinging long-term blows within a week of each other.