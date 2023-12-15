The difference between Carlos Corberan's West Brom and those who came before him

His tactical nous, attention to detail and flexibility are just three of the key reasons as to why Albion are now a solid play-off contender, despite operating under a backdrop of off field problems and injury woes.

What he has also done is get the best out of players who were surrounded with question marks over their West Brom futures in the not too distant past, such as Grady Diangana and Kyle Bartley.

And what we have seen this season, certainly in games like the Tuesday night win at Rotherham, is that he has helped Albion re-discover their ability to go and win ugly, and grind out big victories when the displays aren't quite hitting top gear.

That is something that evaded Albion at the back end of Valerien Ismael's time in charge and certainly for large parts of Steve Bruce's tenure.

The early games under Big Val, although difficult to watch at times, earned Albion points, but when the going got tough Albion wilted on a number of occasions.