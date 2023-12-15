Last chance to bid for signed Conor Townsend shirt courtesy of the Kettle & Toaster Man

The K&T Man, who sponsors the Baggies Broadcast podcast, as well as the Express & Star's other podcasts, has been running an auction over the past few weeks to win a shirt signed by the Albion vice-captain.

The private, sealed bid charity auction has been set up to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society and a number of bids have already been submitted.

The auction has been going on for a number of weeks and now there are only three days left for you to submit your bids.

The winner will receive the signed 23/24 signed shirt - and will be announced on December 18 at 4pm.

To get a last minute entry in visit the Kettle & Toaster Man at WJB House, Thorns Road, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 2LD to enter