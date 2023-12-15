Carlos Corberan identifies 'important' West Brom star and squad depth

The Baggies head coach has tweaked his midfield options during the last couple of games and one selection played an important role in Tuesday's win over Rotherham.

He handed Jayson Molumby another start, after the Irishman returned from around two months out of the starting XI last Saturday at Sunderland.

Molumby occupied John Swift's attacking midfield role, with Swift an unused substitute still feeling the effects of his recent ankle injury, in South Yorkshire with Corberan keen for his energy to help make the difference in the final third – and it did just that as the midfielder escaped down the right to create the first goal for Grady Diangana.

"Molumby is an important player for us and always as a coach you evaluate players and how they are playing and training," Corberan said of Molumby's impact back in the side.

"It's true that in some moments if you play Molumby you need to make a decision if you play Okay (Yokuslu), (Nathaniel) Chalobah or (Alex) Mowatt. We have four strong midfielders, this is one of our strengths.

"Normally I like to play with two midfielders and with a playmakers, two wingers and one striker. Twice this season we have played with Molumby as a No.10, the first game in the league (Blackburn) and Tuesday.

"We usually use as a No.10 a playmaker rather than a midfielder, in this moment you need to select two midfielders, two good players are going to be on the bench and two are going to start the game."

Republic of Ireland international Molumby, 24, emerged as key figure last season in his first campaign as a permanent Baggies player.

He started 31 league games, involved from the bench in a further 12, whereas this season has just 10 starts (nine substitute appearances) from the first 21 Championship fixtures.

Yokuslu returned from a one-match suspension at Sunderland to play a key role in anchoring Albion's midfield at Rotherham, allowing Alex Mowatt, who is enjoying a fine campaign, a free role with and without the ball, with the idea Molumby can burst forward to support attacks.

Corberan, meanwhile, was pleased to have the versatile Adam Reach, 30, back involved in the matchday squad for the first time this season at Rotherham after four months out following quad surgery.

The head coach had initially planned for Reach to build up his minutes and fitness with the under-21s, and this could still come with Richard Beale's side in action at Everton in Southport tonight (Friday), but Reach took the risk to be involved as a possible option on the bench in Rotherham.

"It's positive to see that we recover some of the players and I think it's more positive the fact that Reach, after a long-term injury, normally the players need the security you can give them with some games for the under-21s beforehand," added Corberan.

"But he committed that the team needed to take the risk without these minutes, I am happy with this fact, because Reach is a very, very useful player that without any type of doubt is going to help us."