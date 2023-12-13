West Brom debrief: Subtle tweaks, solid spines and progress

The Baggies got back on track with a welcome return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to ensure no further ground was lost in the promotion race. Albion reporter LEWIS COX tackles his post-Millers debrief here.

Midfield tweak

It was only a subtle change, mostly driven by personnel with Okay Yokuslu for John Swift, who was not fit enough to feature from the bench, but it paid off.

Corberan opted for Jayson Molumby’s energy in the advanced midfield role of a triumvirate ahead of Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt and it eventually paid off.

Molumby’s willing runs beyond Albion’s front three would prove crucial in the second half and that move led to the opening goal. It is the first time the Irishman, seldom involved of late, has played that role since the opening day.

Core spine

Yokuslu made a big difference in returning from his suspension. He brings such a calming and assured presence into the Baggies midfield, and alongside Alex Mowatt in front of the dominant pairing of Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley Albion were unflappable.

It’s a big ask, but if Corberan can keep that quartet fit and available for the majority of the campaign then Albion’s play-off push will be right on track.

Yokuslu and Mowatt are excellent with the ball and improving without it. Kipre has been immense all season, the club’s most consistent performer, and what a partnership the centre-back duo now have.

Interval response

Let’s face it, though, it was a bad first half in South Yorkshire. Corberan explained afterwards that Albion were guilty of not building up attacks how the boss had desired, quickly through the midfield trio into attack and out wide.

What must have been pleasing for the Spaniard, though, was how his side responded after the break. They played with more energy and intensity and clearly got the ball forward quicker.

Every half of football isn’t going to be rosy, and for Corberan to see he can drum a response from his side bodes well moving forwards.

Winger goals

Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace struck their fourth and third goals of the season respectively and there is onus on that crop of Albion attackers chipping in with goals.

The latest terrible injury setback has ruled striker Josh Maja out for four months and, without the knowledge of how Daryl Dike will return in a few weeks, it is pivotal the supporting and creating cast can deliver in front of goal.

Both will look to hitting north of five, towards 10 goals. It’s an achievable aim and could be the difference for Albion.

Off-field progress

Pre-game reports of Albion’s takeover from the sale of Guochuan Lai show encouraging progress.

It is understood the Chinese businessman is now in advanced talks with more than one party and is set to make a decision in the coming weeks, with the clock ticking on Albion wrapping up a full sale by January, or February latest.

A US consortium is believed to be the frontrunner as things stand and the group have held extended negotiations, including talks with football staff. News of a takeover edging towards completion, putting the terrible days of Lai behind Albion, is the only present Baggies supporters desire this Christmas.