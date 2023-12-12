West Brom striker dealt cruel lengthy injury blow with surgery possible

The cruel blow sees the Baggies frontman sidelined until April and almost the end of the Championship season. It is his second serious ankle injury since joining as a free agent in the summer.

Maja was subject of a poor challenge from Sunderland defender Dan Ballard in the first half at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in what was finally his first start for Albion.

The Nigerian arrived a free transfer in August and had been building up his fitness with substitute cameos before an ankle injury in the final moments at Bristol City. But this latest setback is more severe and comes as a significant blow to both the striker and his club – and barely a week from winger Matt Phillips being ruled out for a similar timeframe.

Corberan told the Express & Star following Albion's 2-0 win at Rotherham tonight: "Unfortunately everything I have to tell you is negative. In the tackle against Sunderland they broke all the ligaments in his ankle, it depends and the doctors still need to ask for a second opinion to see if there is any ligament to fix without surgery.

"But normally he will need surgery and be out of the team for the next four months. It's the worst news we can give.

"He has received two big tackles, and the player with the tackle (should have) suffered with a yellow card and penalty in the first one and had a yellow card, the minimum, in the second one and now he will be six months out from these two situations at least, the same player with this type of action."

Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace, meanwhile, netted for Albion as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success at rock-bottom Rotherham.