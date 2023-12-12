Carlos Corberan pleased to see West Brom pass a different test

The fifth-placed Baggies have come through relatively unscathed – in terms of results and points at least – from a taxing run of fixtures against some of the Championship's high-flyers.

But they were tasked to break down the division's biggest strugglers Rotherham at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as the Millers, fresh off appointing Leam Richardson, looked to end a eight-match winless run and bridge their eight-point gulf to safety.

And Corberan's visitors made hard work of an uninspiring and uneventful first half where the head coach failed to see his side stick to the plan – in a slightly altered 4-3-3 formation – to quickly unleash their wingers to cause damage to the hosts.

But Albion, comfortably in defence, improved going forward after the break and Grady Diangana's 54th-minute deflected opener brought some welcome relief before the returning Jed Wallace, on from the bench, smashed a wonderful free-kick off the crossbar in minute 90 for 2-0.

"When you win the game, you're going to be more pleased with the team," Corberan said. "We learned a lot from this game, and we used from the game today what we needed to use.

"I knew how tough, how competitive this would be for us. There were two aspects we prepared with the players before the game – one was understanding what would be needed, defending in different ways and attacking different ways to teams we've faced recently.

"When you only have two days of recovery between games, you aren't going to have enough time to prepare all the players for the type of game we were going to play.

"That meant the understanding of the game was going to be more of a challenge. When that happens, you have to go to the basics of football – to compete, to win aerials and second balls, to keep their attackers far from the goal.

"There were competitive details behind the win, and there were more of these details than us just performing brilliantly in attack."

Albion and Corberan enjoyed a much more positive evening in South Yorkshire to that in April, where former loanee Jordan Hugill haunted Albion by bullying the Baggies on the way to a 3-1 win. This time Hugill was pocketed by Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartkey – the former in particular immense once again.

The boss added: "I knew how uncomfortable tonight's game would be, and if you came here thinking that you can just play magic to win, to be just excellent with the ball, you'd make a mistake. There are pitches, conditions, moments, when you have to keep the basics covered in football."

Albion, who Corberan tonight confirmed would be without striker Josh Maja to four months due to ankle ligament damage, were notably improved after the break and the head coach revealed that sticking more to the plan was the difference.

"If we talk tactically about the game, one of the keys was to build with the (midfield) three as fast as we can," the Spaniard explained. "In the first half we were building more with four than with three. The three needed to be more narrow to play more passes to the last line.

"We didn't find the positions we were talking about because when we were building with three we were too separated, creating the same line passes on the side and it didn't help eliminate the press on the sides.

"One of the keys was to find the last line, Asante or Sarmiento or Grady – to find the wingers inverted so when they receive the pass they can switch from one side to the other with a left-footed player to the left and right-footed to the right.

"But in the first half we ran a lot and we changed positions, many times Townsend was receiving on the left and Furlong or Molumby on the right, something we wanted to avoid. We wanted Grady to receive from the right and Sarmiento from the left so it would help us to continue attacks and put us in the attacking half.

"In the second half we fixed the team more, tried to understand the need and the team, in some moments, recovered some fluency without achieving a magic attacking performance."