Carlos Corberan: Nobody will pity West Brom predicament

The Baggies lost striker Josh Maja to what could be a second long-term absence since his summer arrival, to add to Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace injuries.

Corberan takes his players to bottom side Rotherham tonight looking to inspire a squad without some key figures. Fellow striker Brandon Thomas-Asante could only play for half an hour maximum in defeat at Sunderland.

Corberan, looking to respond from rare back-to-back league defeats, said: “That’s the Championship and we aren’t always going to have the same players to compete.

“The only option if you want success in the Championship is coming through difficult moments with the players we have and that are ready to play.”

Albion are assessing captain Wallace’s availability with the winger eager to return and ease his side’s situation. It remains to be seen if Thomas-Asante, who had a hamstring concern, can be included from the off this evening.

“When you lose your first XI striker in minute 36, it’s another challenge that we need to face but it’s not about pity,” Corberan said of the Maja blow.

“It’s about how you react and now after two defeats we need to react, with the players that we have.

“Fitness isn’t going to be what’s wrong with us, or because we’re not going to have Phillips, or Wallace, or we missed Okay (Yokuslu, one-match ban), or because Asante wasn’t ready to replace Maja.

“In football it’s important to react because nobody is going to take pity on us with the difficulty we’re going to face.”

Midfielder Yokuslu returns from a one-match suspension for five yellow cards to be in contention for the trip to the New York Stadium this evening.