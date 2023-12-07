Carlos Corberan up for top gong

The Baggies boss guided his side to a memorable month either side of an international break, with wins against Hull, Ipswich and Cardiff, all sides going well at the time.

It featured a single defeat, an unfortunate loss at Southampton, where the visitors impressed.

Spaniard Corberan will contest for the top boss gong against Leeds chief Daniel Farke, Saints boss Russell Martin and Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Blackburn head coach.

Albion started the month with an impressive 3-1 victory at The Hawthorns over Hull, who have caught the eye with their style under Liam Rosenior.

The trip to St Mary’s ended in late heartache for Corberan’s side, who merited at least a point from the south coast but lost out 2-1 to Adam Armstrong’s late winner. Albion earned plaudits from the 2,000 fans that made the trip.

A return to action after the break brought the challenge of high-flying Ipswich, and Kieran McKenna’s fancied side were swept aside at ease by hosts Albion in a 2-0 win, which was followed by a 1-0 midweek success at Cardiff to close November as the Baggies momentarily climbed to third.

Striker Armstrong, Huddersfield’s Michal Helik, Hull winger Jaden Philogene and Blackburn top scorer Sammie Szmodics are nominated for the division’s player of the month.