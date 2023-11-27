Lewis Cox analysis: Superb West Brom show they are here to stay in promotion battle

There’s no doubting it, Carlos Corberan’s men look in a race for promotion. Their top-six credentials get stronger game-by-game.

It’s an exciting time at The Hawthorns. Off the pitch, it is understood talks between Albion and a group interested in a full takeover of the club are at an advanced stage. On the pitch, meanwhile, Corberan continues to inspire his side in a remarkable fashion.

Certainly any prospective ownership group, watching on from either inside the stadium or from afar on the television, would struggle to not be excited by what they saw.

Albion, when it comes to the on the field, look every inch a side with what it takes to compete for a Premier League spot. Under this head coach, that feat doesn’t seem unrealistic.

Whoever replaces Guochuan Lai at The Hawthorns should be licking their lips at providing support to Corberan to lift the club back where it belongs.

We know the Baggies are available for a cut-price valuation of £35million from Lai – excluding debts and loan repayments – and that fee could potentially prove a bargain on this evidence.

Ipswich, who started Saturday level on points with leaders Leicester, were swatted side. They were overawed and outclassed. The Tractor Boys were made to look very ordinary.

Albion, for arguably the first time this season, looked like a capable squad – rather than just team.