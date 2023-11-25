West Brom's Carlos Corberan spent international break studying in form Premier League and La Liga sides

The Albion boss elected against leaving the country for his homeland and stayed with his wife and young son at their Birmingham home to enjoy some quality time in the first week of the fortnight.

But the Spaniard did not fully switch off from the game and his responsibilities. While some of his players jetted away for November sun on idyllic golf courses, Corberan caught up on his favourite pass-time – watching football. This time, though, watching matches he had not previously had the chance to, to study why things elsewhere were working. This time for pleasure, rather than work.

He dished out selected teams and matches to his coaching staff and the Albion backroom team would report back their findings and observations. High on football obsessive Corberan’s list were Spanish minnows Girona – remarkably top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, who are winning admirers for a new-found expansive style.

Corberan said: “I wanted me and my staff to share some of the teams that were, for me, doing an unbelievable job this year – not only in England, even out of England. We wanted to have a look in detail.

“We shared some teams and games, we were talking in these five games, sharing the ideas (of the teams), that’s why it refreshed our minds. You can’t refresh your minds just forgetting football, you will watch football in a different way, in a way that is positive too.”

The Baggies boss added: “I didn’t have the opportunity to watch Girona, because when you are working – I am honest with you – I (only) watch the Championship. You can watch some Premier League games but mainly Championship games are 85 or 90 per cent of games. I like to watch the Championship and opponents we play.

“In Spain in the first division there is one team, Girona, that is doing a very good job, very good things, something similar to Ipswich maybe this year, that nobody maybe expected them to be in the position they are in – first in Spain.

“I wanted to watch what this coach is doing with the players and I like to analyse them. I wanted to watch more detail about teams for example like Tottenham, with a new coach doing different behaviours, I wanted to look in detail.

“Because after you can see similarities in detail you are trying. I like to watch players because sometimes a player can learn a lot from another too.”

Corberan highlighted 22-year-old Girona left wing-back Miguel Gutierrez as a player of interest in relation to his own left-back Conor Townsend, and said Albion’s attackers can look into the qualities of Spurs and England man James Maddison to create.

Girona were in the Spanish second tier two seasons but lead the way in La Liga this term after just one defeat this season – to Real Madrid – with two runs of six straight wins in all competitions under boss Michel.

Spurs have dazzled at times under Aussie Postecoglou, a far-flung concept from the dour football served up by Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho previously.

“For example I was sharing things the left-back of Girona was doing with Townsend because they for me have a similar profile, things Maddison is doing in Tottenham is for example some things our players – for example Swift – is able to do.

“Sometimes, watching a game, you can see things that can inspire your players to see solutions, sometimes they can see it in another player, and it is easier to understand.”

Several members of Corberan’s squad played golf out in Dubai during the first week of the break before a return to training in Walsall a week ago yesterday.

The head coach smiled as he admitted his sporting passion is limited to football – but says it is important players can recharge their minds.

“I never have played golf in my life!” He said. “I studied a Sports Science degree and I only love football, I only played football in my life. I am very basic, only football in sport.

“Sometimes it’s true for a player to have hobbies or activities out of football helps a lot. When you are coach you don’t have limit how much you are going to work, you decide how many games you can watch of Ipswich – you can go into last season to see, you can watch many. You can watch teams in a similar way, for example Middlesbrough, to find solutions too.

“There is no limit in your time. But when you are a player, it’s different. From the emotional balance you need to have activities that help you. Time with your family can help you, golf can help you, especially activities with no risk of injury.”