"The team is growing in many aspects" Carlos Corberan satisfied with West Brom progression after statement win

The Baggies were deserved and excellent winners against the side that started the day level on the top at the Championship's summit.

Darnell Furlong headed in an early opener from a corner before Grady Diangana finished as scintillating counter-attack barely 90 seconds into the second period.

The Tractor Boys were kept at arm's length all evening as a boisterous Hawthorns crowd cranked up the atmosphere with their side climbing up to fifth. It was the first time Kieran McKenna's visitors failed to score since Valentine's Day this year.

Albion are leading the way for clean sheets this season as defensive stats continue to improve at a rapid rate – but it is going the other direction Corberan has noted the difference.

"I was very happy with many actions of the team," Corberan said. "They gave a step in how we break the press. Last week I saw one step in how we attack as a team too.

"Another step was the goal of the set-piece, and another step was the transition, the counter attack for the second goal. In the Championship right now, it's not enough to be just a defensive or attacking team.

"It's not enough to only focus on the game and not the set-pieces. The Championship demands excellent levels every time you are in the pitch. If you see the table, it's clear – there are teams like Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton, Leeds...they are competing for a clear target. Then, you don't see a gap after between fifth to position 20.

"There are many teams who have the same points. You don't find gaps of points. Why? It doesn't exist. You have to compete well in every game. Every game."

Corberan added: "I think the team is growing in many aspects, not only in defence, because I've seen that the team is defending well – but the team is attacking better.

"I think the team now is more comfortable to have the ball and to break the press and do things with the ball that makes us have to defend less. When we defend less, it is always better. If we lose the ball being in good positions then always you are going to suffer less.

"There are many things that are linking and are very important."

Corberan, meanwhile, confirmed midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah – who missed out today – is struggling with a knee injury sustained from a kick at Southampton. He had trained through the pain during the break but the issue became inflamed on Friday. He did not reveal the extent of the damage.

The head coach agreed the performance of his side made them fully-deserved victors against the visitors. The Spaniard added he could not rest until the final whistle due to Ipswich's record of fighting back in games.

"The first thing I'll tell you is that the result is the consequence of the performance," Corberan said. "The team deserved the points against a very good opponent, an opponent who have lost once in the competition.

"You have to compete against them at the best level or it won't be enough. I saw the team play with competitive maturity.

The key wasn't even to score quick. If you analyse Ipswich's results, they were losing 2-0 to Birmingham and drew 2-2.

"They were losing 1-0 to Huddersfield and they drew the game. They were losing to Swansea early and they won that game – they have a resilience which means conceding goals doesn't affect them. They aren't going to change structure or style."