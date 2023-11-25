Bitesize Baggies: Corberan masterclass, taking risks & West Brom 'statement'

First half game plan underlined Corberan's quality

Albion may have been at home but many on the outside will have seen Ipswich as favourites for this, given their sparkling form since returning to the division.

Carlos Corberan's side were going to need to be on it, from start to finish, and have a game plan, and they had just that.

In fact, I'll go as far as to say it was a tactical master class from Corberan.

You could see with how rapidly they came out of the box that he wanted to get ahead early on.

Because, we have seen this season how well Albion can soak up pressure and defend against the sides who like to have more of the ball.

And that stifled Ipswich. They couldn't find an answer because defensively Albion were too good for them, and when they left the door open, like they have at times this season, Albion were ready to punish them.

That was evident with the second goal. So for all the individual plaudits that will be given to players and the praise he will give his players, he needs to take the adulation for the this one. A top display from the Baggies coach.