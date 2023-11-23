Carlos Corberan mulls West Brom decision after boost over duo

Baggies top scorer Swift has been out with a calf problem since early October, while summer striker recruit Maja has missed more than two months with an ankle injury.

Both returned to training during the international break after Albion returned last Friday and have completed enough work to be considered available by the head coach, barring any late hiccups in the 48 hours before kick-off.

"We knew that during this international break we had the possibility to add players to the group," Corberan said in his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"Maja has been one of these players and Swift has been another, Sarmiento and Semi were ready before this break.

"Both players – we had the idea – can add to the squad. Both have been training, not full, but part that made them available. I need to consider how ready they are or not, in terms of the minutes, because in football you need to be available and ready to compete, but both I saw in a good way to help the team."

The pair's timely return, ready for a demanding pre-festive period against tough opposition with no full international break until March, is a significant boost to Albion's firepower and eases the burden on Brandon Thomas-Asante, who had been the lone available striker.

Championship return bring the TV cameras to The Hawthorns and the visit of Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys, who are riding high in second, only behind Leicester on goal difference, after promotion from League One last term.

Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento and defender Semi Ajayi, who both returned to fitness before the break, are also fine to feature. Ajayi scored his first international goal for Nigeria in the break.

Grady Diangana was the second of three Albion players who featured for their nations. He played just 45 minutes for DR Congo, though, before being withdrawn as a half-time substitute.

Corberan revealed there was concern after the winger had turned his ankle, but no damage was done and Diangana has trained fine since his return to the Black Country.

Jayson Molumby played the full 90 minutes as Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with New Zealand on Tuesday night and Corberan was very pleased with the midfielder – who has found game time for his club tough to come by of late.

"I think the international break, for the international players, in my opinion has been positive," Corberan added.

"Not very positive, because Grady was changed by a turning of his ankle, but fortunately there has not been any injury there and he has been ready to compete normal training with the group.

"But it has been very positive, because Semi – who didn't play in the last games of the first XI (at Albion) – played twice 90 minutes, scored one goal and played well.

"Jayson Molumby didn't start with us in the last games but started the last game of the national team, playing an exceptional game – I enjoyed a lot last night watching him. It's always positive, especially when they were not playing, for them to take these minutes to help them be ready."