Prize giveaway: Win signed copy of West Brom legend Brendon Batson’s tell-all book

Full-back Batson – one of Albion’s famed ‘Three Degrees’ with team-mates Laurie Cunningham and Cyrille Regis – was a popular fan favourite at The Hawthorns for his committed displays in the high-flying days of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Batson, who turned 70 last February, recalls tales of his childhood in the Caribbean, his birth nation of Grenada and moving to England as a child of the Windrush Generation.

Then there are stories of his formative years in England and discovering football, before joining Arsenal as a schoolboy, where he made a big impression in the academy and went on to sign as a professional and then become the Gunners’ first black player.

Batson flourished with Ron Atkinson at Cambridge United in the fourth tier before the manager switched to The Hawthorns and persuaded the defender to follow suit.

The Baggies enjoyed finishes of third and fourth in Batson’s four years at the club, which were sadly brought to a premature end by injury after 172 appearances.

Batson also tackles the subject of race, an issue he faced as a black footballer in the 70s and 80s. Batson admitted it was close friend Regis who suggested writing a book after the former striker released his own.

He said it was also an opportunity to tell the story of his family, late wife Cecily, children and grandchildren.

https://www.expressandstar.com/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/2023/11/16/baggies-broadcast-s7-e22-boring-break-takeover-talk-latest--prize-giveaway/

Batson stayed in football after hanging up his boots and was deputy chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association for almost two decades and remains involved to this day.

He was awarded an MBE in 2001 and an OBE in 2015.

And now you could win a signed copy of the new autobiography, written by Chris Lepkowski, in an Express & Star competition.

To enter and be with a chance of winning one of the two copies we have to give away, answer the following question correctly: Which manager signed Brendon Batson for Albion in 1978?

Email sports@expressandstar.co.uk with the subject ‘Brendon Batson book competition’ and your answer, name, address and daytime contact details.

The competition’s closing date is 3pm on Saturday, November 25.

Usual Express & Star competition rules and terms and conditions apply. The sports editor’s decision is final.