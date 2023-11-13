Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings vs Southampton as two get 8's

Alex Palmer

Didn’t have too much to do. Unlucky to see a superb save fall to Smallbone on the rebound. Otherwise untroubled.

Untested 7

Darnell Furlong

Elements of both Saints goals came from his side, but Furlong was decent going the other way. Threat in attack.

Attacked 7

Cedric Kipre

Continues his excellent form. Defended so well with blocks and tackles. So good on the ball and spraying passes around.

Excellent 8

Kyle Bartley

Second goal of the season and another dominant, composed performance. Defended well again.

Solid 7

Conor Townsend

Didn’t quite go his way in the first period as Albion struggled to get going. Better after break but caught at back for winner.

Caught 6

Okay Yokuslu

Bright and better again for the second game running. Looked on the front foot and moved the ball well.

Better 7

Nathaniel Chalobah

Handed a start, possibly surprisingly, and didn’t quite happen for him. Neat in parts but not much influence. Off on 55.

Quiet 6

Jed Wallace

Played well. One of his best performances of the season. Lively, useful with ball. Excellent cross for goal.

Delivery 7

Grady Diangana

Started slowly and got caught with the ball but improved as contest went on. Remained a threat throughout.

Improved 7

Matt Phillips

Playing so well at the moment. He was excellent. So smart with the ball, defensively and in attack. Diligent in everything.

Diligent 8

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Something of a mixed bag. His overall play was excellent but a couple of chances came and went. Headed off bar for goal.

Mixed 7

Substitutes

Alex Mowatt (Chalobah, 56) Was exceptional from the bench. Drove Albion forward with top passes. So smart. Could’ve started? 8 Semi Ajayi (Bartley, 81) Couldn’t get involved late on just after goal conceded n/a. Jayson Molumby (Yokuslu, 81) n/a. Tom Fellows (Wallace, 81) Tried some runs late on n/a. Jeremy Sarmiento (Phillips, 81) Couple of crosses. Shame he didn’t come on at 1-1 7. Subs not used: Griffiths, Pipa, Taylor, Pieters.