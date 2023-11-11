Southampton 2 West Brom 1 - Report

Corberan's visitors looked to have claimed a deserved point as Kyle Bartley turned home from close range in the second half to level Will Smallbone's fifth-minute opener.

But Saints top scorer Adam Armstrong pounced 11 minutes from time to score on the counter-attack to leave Albion pointless - but with an appreciative away end applauding them off.

The Baggies were hugely impressive in the second period after an even first half where the hosts were able to get their noses ahead early. Albion hit the woodwork twice, including for the goal, were denied by a last-gasp Gavin Bazunu save and countless other openings came and went as a meeting of two of the top six before kick-off didn't disappoint.

Will Smallbone of Southampton Football Club and Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and West Bromwich Albion at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Given the form and calibre of the hosts, now eight unbeaten, and the home crowd's response at full-time. Albion can be proud. Ten points from a possible 15 in this block of games between international break is a fine return.

Corberan replaced Alex Mowatt with Nathaniel Chalobah in midfield as his sole alteration from the side that saw off Hull at home seven days earlier.

Russell Martin's hosts were missing influential defender Jan Bednarek through a one-game suspension, with former Albion loanee Mason Holgate their only change.

The visitors' was cause was not aided by falling behind on five minutes.

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton Football Club during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and West Bromwich Albion at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Saints midfielder Stuart Armstrong was released to the left byline by a neat ball and was alive and clever enough to accurately pull the ball back for his namesake Adam Armstrong in the six-yard box.

The latter's low strike was saved spectacularly by Alex Palmer, but the rebound was gobbled up by Smallbone, who reacted quickest and saw his effort cross the line despite Conor Townsend's last-ditch efforts to clear.

Albion were sloppy and loose with the ball in the early stages, to their own downfall, but the hosts did little else to trouble the visiting backline. Grady Diangana, especially, struggled to get going early on. Diangana improved throughout.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Flynn Downes of Southampton Football Club during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and West Bromwich Albion at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Smallbone fired well over before half hour as Albion awoke and began to trouble their hosts.

Brandon Thomas-Asante was able to turn and run at the home defence on a couple of occasions. Matt Phillips was tidy and Jed Wallace looked dangerous.

Albion's final ball did let them down at times having worked it into some good wide positions, on the Southampton byline.

The visitors started to gain some momentum from half hour but only threatened the Saints goal just before half-time.

This time a move to the byline, to find Wallace, led to an opening. The captain's low ball was miscued by Bartley but fell perfectly for Thomas-Asante and his strike from 10 yards flew wide, via a deflection. Replays were inconclusive as to whether the ball was flying in.

Albion's corner was half-cleared as Okay Yokuslu sent a decent effort over from distance.

Injuries to Smallbone and Chalobah meant a broken-up start to the second period but Albion continued where they left off and remained on top.

The Baggies forced another good chance just before the hour and once again it fell to Thomas-Asante. Darnell Furlong's drilled low ball from the right was perfect and the striker had space to divert goalward but Thomas-Asante was smothered after his first touch.

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and West Bromwich Albion at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was all Albion and Phillips, impressive once again, curled a lovely efforts inches wide of the far post from the left corner of the box.

A deserved breakthrough came on 65 minutes, with shades of Saints' opener. It owed all to Wallace's peach of a delivery. His cross from the right was headed against the woodwork from Thomas-Asante and Bartley couldn't miss from a yard out in front of a boisterous away end.

It was the least Albion deserved and they kept attacking at 1-1. One full-back found the other as Conor Townsend's cross was met by Furlong and he thundered a header against the woodwork.

The visitors looked like the only winners, but the sting in the tail came 11 minutes from time.

Totally against the run of play, a cross from sub Ryan Fraser from the left made it to the back post and the unmarked top scorer Armstrong buried his chance for a ninth of the season. Townsend was caught out of position and Albion paid for it.

Corberan introduced four late subs and the Baggies kept coming in seven minutes of stoppage time. A cross from the left went all the way through a sea of bodies but home keeper Bazunu, somehow, kept it out preserved Saints' win.

Teams

Southampton (4-3-3): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Holgate, Bree (Manning, 66); Downes (Charles, 66), Smallbone (Fraser, 55), S Armstrong; Alcaraz, Sulemana (Adams, 66), A Armstrong (Stewart, 82).

Subs not used: McCarthy, Aribo, Edozie, Mara.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley (Ajayi, 81), Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu (Molumby, 81), Chalobah (Mowatt, 56); Diangana, Wallace (Sarmiento, 81), Phillips (Fellows, 81); Thomas-Asante.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Taylor, Pipa, Pieters.

Attendance: 30,160

Referee: Tom Nield