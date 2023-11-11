Accuracy the key point for Carlos Corberan after West Brom's defeat at Southampton

Albion were beaten 2-1 at St Mary's as the hosts' top scorer Adam Armstrong struck a 79th-minute winner during a second half in which Corberan's men dominated.

As well as the visitors played, the head coach was unhappy to see his side unrewarded and pointed to the difference in both penalty boxes as telling.

The Baggies fell behind after five minutes to Will Smallbone's opener but recovered and shared a tight, competitive first half in which Brandon Thomas-Asante saw a huge chance deflected wide right on half-time.

But the visitors were excellent in the second period that was almost all-Albion. Thomas-Asante should've shot first-time with an opening on the hour before Matt Phillips shot inches wide. Kyle Bartley equalised in front of a packed away end after Thomas-Asante's header hit the bar from Jed Wallace's pinpoint cross.

Albion then went closest to taking the lead as Darnell Furlong headed against the crossbar before Armstrong struck a heartbreaking winner for the hosts late on. Even then, Gavin Bazunu somehow saved amid a sea of bodies in the Saints boss deep into stoppage time, after the ball appeared to flick Thomas-Asante.

Most felt it was about as satisfying an Albion display in defeat in recent memory, but Corberan, when asked about complaints in the performance, said: "I have because we didn't win.

"Football shows that, even when you play this game that we have done, we need to keep growing and to attack better the attacking box and to defend better our own box.

"In one point yes (satisfied with the second half), but we are not happy with the result. The feeling I have right now is the result.

"If you analyse the way how we competed, especially in the second half...in the first half we had some doubts in the press and they found a way to break the press. In the second half, we did exactly the same.

"Our volume of attacks in the second half was more than what they created in the first half, but it's true that their level of accuracy in the box was better than ours, in both boxes - that's why they achieved the result."

Armstrong was allowed to ghost into Albion's six-yard box unopposed with almost 10 minutes of normal time left to bury the game's decisive goal. Visiting left-back Conor Townsend had been drawn into a more central area, leaving the top scorer free to finish beyond Alex Palmer.

The sides were fifth and sixth heading into the piece and the competitiveness and standard of the clash did not disappoint.

The head coach added: "I think they have been better than us in the last third of the pitch. Just in the box, not even in the last third. I don't remember big opportunities for them, and I remember many possibilities for us."

Corberan confirmed Nathaniel Chalobah did not pick up an injury before departing for Alex Mowatt - who was one of Albion's excellent performers - shortly after half-time.