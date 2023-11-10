Southampton v West Brom preview: Two of Championship’s form sides go head-to-head

Russell Martin and Carlos Corberan lock horns on the south coast with no teams in finer shape over the last four games than the Saints and Baggies.

Both sides have flown up the second tier standings over the last couple of months. Southampton – expected by many to make an instant return to the Premier League following relegation – endured a horror start to the campaign under new boss Martin and remarkably lost four straight games in September, conceding 12 goals in the process.

The form has turned around drastically. The Saints are unbeaten since, with five wins, including last weekend’s rare clean sheet in a 1-0 victory at Millwall.

Martin, who has been nominated for Championship manager of the month, said on that success: “We’ve limited teams over the last however many weeks to very, very little.

“It’s one shot on target again. Away here, that is no mean feat, so I’m really proud of them. It’s a big clean sheet, they deserve that, the supporters deserve that.”

Former Blackburn frontman Adam Armstrong, an experienced Championship goal-getter, is high in the scoring charts again, with eight goals.

For all of their good form, though, Saints have been dealt a blow with the suspension of defensive leader Jan Bednarek.

The Poland international, who spent a brief three-game loan at Villa last season, collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the win at Millwall and will serve a one-match ban against the Baggies.

In line to replace him are former Albion loanee Mason Holgate, on loan at St Mary’s from Everton, or former Manchester City youngster Shea Charles.