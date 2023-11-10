Southampton v West Brom: Outs and doubts

The experienced Baggies central defender, 32, was in some pain as he withdrew from last week's home win over Hull and was replaced by Semi Ajayi.

But scan result showed no damage and Bartley has trained this week in line for the trip to St Mary's, as Carlos Corberan head down to Hampshire this afternoon.

Other Albion players remain absent and the upcoming international break, which starts after this weekend, is a useful recovery period.

John Swift – calf

Swift, along with colleagues Josh Maja, Adam Reach and even Daryl Dike, are nearing a return, though the former trio are further ahead in their rehab.

The former Reading man was in excellent form prior to his setback in the defeat at Blues in early October. He is due back in training over the next week or two, though, as league action is paused.

Corberan said on Friday: "We don't know exactly at which moment of the break (they will train). Normally it's close to the end of the break, closer to the end than the beginning. It's been positive, the recovery of Reach, Maja and Swift, even Dike, they're having a good recovery. It's important they keep this process because, until the end of the international break, they won't be working with the group."

Adam Reach – thigh

Reach, as well as Swift and Maja, were captured on video doing some individual training this week ahead of a full integration to training in the coming weeks.

Reach may divide opinion, but what is clear is Corberan values the former Sheffield Wednesday man's versatility and he will play a role in the matchday squad on his return.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Dike is set to return to contention around the end of December and that will come as a major boost.

The US frontman has been sidelined since April with a significant injury and the harsh reality is it remains to be seen how Dike will manage to recovery from such a serious injury.

Dike, still just 23, could well be a key boost at the turn of the year. Hopefully he will be able to be eased in and rotated with Maja and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Martin Kelly – ACL

The experienced former free agent, 33, is nearing the point he will be able to enter some form of individual training.

But it remains unlikely Kelly will come in as anywhere near a first-choice option to boost Corberan's defence.

The ex-Liverpool and Crystal Palace stopper was allowed to leave on loan last January. A loan that resulted in his knee injury. He is out of contract next summer.