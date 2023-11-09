Sunday trip to The Hawthorns as West Brom fixtures moved for TV next month

The Baggies home fixture against Stoke City has been delayed a day as Carlos Corberan's side are once again selected for television interest.

Stoke's trip to The Hawthorns, initially pencilled in for Saturday, December 16 will now take place on Sunday, December 17 for a midday kick-off.

Albion's other slight Christmas amendment comes in the home fixture against Leeds just before the new year.

The Whites' trip to the Black Country on Friday, December 29 has been put back 15 minutes for television purposes and will now kick-off at 8.15pm.

Albion's clashes either side of Christmas Day have been untouched. The long trip to Middlesbrough remains on Saturday, December 23.

And Boxing Day action at The Hawthorns sees the visit of Norwich City at 3pm.