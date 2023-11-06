West Brom u21s 0-0 Reading u21s – PL2 report

Rich Beale's men edged the first half in a tight contest against the high-flying Royals, who improved after the internal.

A share of the spoils lifts them to fifth-bottom in the premier youth division.

Albion's line-up was a mixture of youngsters graduated from the academy's under-18s, the likes of Deago Nelson and Layton Love, with injuries elsewhere to striker Ruben Shakpoke (hamstring) and highly-rated defender Jamal Mohammed (knee). Fellow defender Aaron Harper-Bailey was missing with food poisoning.

Reyes Cleary shot off target early on before he tested Harvey Collins from distance. The bright winger, recently part of the first-team squad, then fed Fenton Heard with neat footwork but Heard was denied by the goalkeeper.

Akeel Higgins, another involved with Carlos Corberan's side, dragged wide from a tight angle before big striker Love headed over.

Jayden Wareham spurned two chances for the visitors, one from a Caleb Taylor error.

Albion half-time sub Eseosa Sule – on alongside Narel Phillips and Matt Richards with Taylor, Harry Whitwell and Higgins in first-team training on Tuesday – saw a stunning long-range strike tipped over.

The second half tailed off badly with a lack of quality at both ends. Reading came on strong and home goalkeeper Ted Cann recovered well from a poor initial mistake to deny the Royals' Jahmari Clarke.

Home sub Kevin Mfuamba sent a left-footed rocket rising over from distance in a lively cameo.

Sule was a bright spark for Albion in an otherwise quieter second half that ended with a welcome point to stop the rot.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Cann; Nelson, Taylor (c) (Phillips, 45), Hall, Shaw; Mandey, Whitwell (Richards, 45); Higgins (Sule, 45), Heard, Cleary (Mfumaba, 67); Love.

Subs not used: Cisse.