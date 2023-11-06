Carlos Corberan praises 'special' West Brom player after return to form

The winger played a starring role in the second half to lay on two goals as Carlos Corberan's hosts made it three wins on the bounce by dispatching fancied Hull 3-1.

Diangana created for Matt Phillips to make it 2-1 and substitute Semi Ajayi to score a third after the hour mark at The Hawthorns. Jed Wallace had given Albion the lead but Hull were good value for 1-1 at the interval.

Former West Ham youngster Diangana spent six months on the sidelines between February and September but backed up scoring twice in two games with an assist double against the Tigers and celebrated raucously with the home fans at full-time.

Corberan told the Express & Star: "Diangana is one very special player, when he commits with the situation he is one player that can make a difference in the Championship.

"We are very pleased to see him scoring goals like last week, the previous week and giving an assist, it's very important that the players in attack impact and produce and now he is finding a way to do this."

Asked about the winger's return to action and whether he has been boosted mentally as well as physically, Corberan said: "You never know, no? In the last year...I don't think the last season was an easy season for any of the players.

"From when we arrived here he was playing more in the left than the right, I see now he playing better in the right than the left.

"And the fact that we've had some injuries in the attack has helped him to play more minutes.

"With these minutes he is using very well and he is showing the real level that he has to play."

The Baggies consolidated fifth in the Championship and head to Southampton, in fourth, on Saturday before the November international break.

As well as racking up a trio of consecutive wins, Corberan's men have lost just once, at Blues, in their last 10 games.

Albion are awaiting the outcome of a shoulder injury for Kyle Bartley late on against Hull, though fellow defender Semi Ajayi returned from an ankle injury to impress and score from the bench.

Lively on-loan attacker Jeremy Sarmiento also enjoyed a late cameo on his way back from an ankle issue.