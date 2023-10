Booing is becoming more frequent in football - not just at West Brom

West Brom have found themselves being booed off the field at half time of both of the last two home games.

Sign Up

West Brom fans (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Albion fans have shown their displeasure at some frustrating periods in the game for Carlos Corberan's side.