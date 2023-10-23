Analysis: Blunted West Brom struggling without attacking quartet

Key absentees in the final third have hit Carlos Corberan’s squad and there’s no doubt – especially after Saturday’s goalless home draw with Plymouth – this five-game spell will be a challenge.
Albion are blunted. It is no great mystery that demands a rocket scientist to work out where they are struggling at the moment.
Key absentees in the final third have hit Carlos Corberan’s squad and there’s no doubt – especially after Saturday’s goalless home draw with Plymouth – this five-game spell will be a challenge.