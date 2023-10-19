Notification Settings

Three consecutive West Brom Saturday fixtures moved for Sky broadcast

By Lewis Cox

Three more Albion fixtures have been selected for Sky Sports broadcast, leading to kick-off changes.

Carlos Corberan leads Albion training ahead of the resumption of Championship action. Three Albion games across consecutive Saturdays in November and December have been moved for Sky TV (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Saturday clashes over the next couple of months, including home tussles against Ipswich Town and Leicester City, have been altered.

As has December's long trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light, with supporters facing an early journey north-east.

The games cover three Saturdays in a row for Carlos Corberan's side from November to December.

The visit of the Tractor Boys on Saturday, November 25 has been moved from a 3pm to a 5.30pm kick-off.

Another Hawthorns clash, at home to Leicester the following Saturday (December 2), has been brought forward to be broadcast with a kick-off time of 12.30pm.

Those two Hawthorns fixtures come either side of a midweek trip to Cardiff on Tuesday, November 28.

And on December 9 travelling Baggies face an early start with kick-off at Tony Mowbray's Sunderland now 12.30pm.

Albion's trip to Leeds' Elland Road in August was shifted to a Friday night kick-off to be broadcast on the channel.









