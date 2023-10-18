Alex Mowatt calls on West Brom players to share goal burden

Alex Mowatt netted in the win over Preston (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Mowatt opened his account for the campaign with a first goal since April 2022 in the 4-0 win at Preston shortly before the international break and admits he is hungry for more.

He said likewise of Albion's defenders as Carlos Corberan's side look to increase their goal threat as Championship action resumes on Saturday following the international break.

"You can't just rely on the striker to get all the goals, we've got to help out as well, even if just creating the goals," Mowatt said. "Swifty's (John Swift) been flying with the goals.

"I want to score more, I think everyone does, centre-backs want to get goals from set-plays, everyone needs to help out."

Only six-goal top scorer Swift – who will spend another month sidelined with injury – Brandon Thomas-Asante with three and Matt Phillips with two have netted more than once for Albion this term.

The squad struggled for goals under Corberan last season. Thomas-Asante was nine-goal top scorer in all competitions in his debut campaign – as he and strike partner Daryl Dike shared the league top scorer reckoning with seven.

Versatile midfield option Mowatt can be a possible option to fill in the role left vacant by Swift for games to come, with Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby and Nathaniel Chalobah vying for midfield roles.

Re-living his strike after bursting into the box at Deepdale, he smiled: "To be honest the defender basically played me in! So I wasn't expecting to be there, but when I got in I just wanted to make sure I finished it and scored.

"It's different (roles I play), if I play with Jays (Molumby) I'll be the one more deep and sitting, but if Okay's on the pitch I'll probably be the one that goes forward a bit more, so there are different roles.

"I'll be more deeper with Jayson, Okay I'll be further up and with Chalo, he changes me and Chalo all the time, even in training we'll switch. The roles will change with whoever.