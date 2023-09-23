West Brom's Jed Wallace getting 'closer to expected levels'

Jed Wallace celebrates his goal on Wednesday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Wallace, who arrival on a free transfer from Millwall last summer, became an instant hit among the Baggies fanbase during a disastrous start to last season.

Despite Albion languishing down the table and eventually getting rid of manager Steve Bruce, Wallace became a firm fans’ favourite.

A winger who would get chalk on his boots, run at full-backs and whip in crosses is what Albion had been craving.

With a potent centre forward, Wallace’s assist numbers would have been through the roof.

This season, however, he has so far failed to hit the heights.

His season has failed to kick-start and he has come in for some flack from some sections of the fan base.

There is certainly no lack of effort, but the quality Wallace we saw last season just has not been there so far.

However, at Bristol City and then against Watford at Vicarage Road he has returned to his old self, finishing a fine move for the second goal.

The winger has this season been playing in more of a central role compared to previously, and Corberan has explained that might be the reason for his dip in form.

He said: “I think more than the goal I was watching him being sharp and competitive than he was in previous games.

“He is played with his back to goal rather than as a winger where he has got the opponent in front of him.

“It is something he is working to adapt and it is something we understand needs time.

“I watched him in the last game play in the middle as a striker and it is different, but he is comfortable in both positions.

“Even in the position he didn’t feel as comfortable in at Bristol, he did well.

“I know in the Championship we have more options to win games when everyone achieves their level, and Wallace in the last game was close to what he expects and we need from him.”

Today would be a perfect time to re-ignite his home form in front of a fanbase that once adored him but have very much turned the other way.

Millwall have endured a similar start to the season as Albion, but will be buoyed by a thumping midweek win against Rohterham.

Corberan has described Gary Rowatt’s side as a mixed team and explained Albion’s recent run shows the competitive nature of the Championship.

He said: “They are a mixed team, very physical and attacking, they use set-pieces well and are combative and competitive.