Baggies Broadcast: Ex-West Brom boss Tony Pulis reveals best signing of his career

Tony Pulis appeared on the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

It was Pulis' first transfer window and one of his first signings as Albion boss that wins that accolade.

After taking over in the New Year from Alan Irvine, Pulis turned to an old friend in Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United for someone who had been a key figure at Old Trafford over a number of seasons.

Darren Fletcher had not played a lot of football in his final years at United having suffered from ulcerative colitis, and in January 2015 Pulis and Albion came calling.

The Baggies boss brought Fletcher in on a free transfer and he went on to play over 120 times for Albion before departing for Stoke City.

And reflecting on the signing of Fletcher, Pulis not only named him his best signing at Albion but arguably the best of his career.

Appearing as a guest on the E&S' Baggies Broadcast, Pulis said: "People ask me about players I've worked with and I've had people in the dressing room who have influence, even from the start, I like strong characters and I don't mind confrontation.

"Fletch was brilliant, he was a gentleman, but a top, top professional who led by example, and not by shouting.

"He knew the game well, and I spoke to Sir Alex before and he gave him such a great reference, it was frightening.

"And I don't think I have signed a better player than Darren to be honest."

In the same window, Albion forked out £4.5m for Wigan Athletic's Callum McManaman.

In stark contrast to Fletcher, McManaman never got going at Albion and played just 25 times over two years.

And on that signing, the former Baggies boss admitted that sometimes as a manager you have to admit your mistakes.

"He had done well against us and caused us problems and we signed him, but quickly I realised he wasn't what I wanted," explained Pulis.

"There were a few things surrounding him and as a manager sometimes you have to hold your hand up and admit your mistakes.

"Callum never really hit it off down at the Albion."