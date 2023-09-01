Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock looking to bounce back at West Brom

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

Sitting one-from-bottom in the Championship, Huddersfield have struggled in their start to the new season with just one point from a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

Despite the Terrier’s 4-0 drubbing by Norwich, Warnock remains in a buoyant mood and is hopeful his players can stop the rot. He said: “These are good players so I’m hoping they work through it.

“I give them every opportunity to work through it.

“It’s not a massive squad but you hope we can come through that (Norwich). I’m still optimistic.

“There’s results in the side.

“It’s just if you do that (make mistakes) against good sides, you are going to get turned over.”

Ending August without a league victory, Huddersfield will look to turn a new leaf and begin September in winning fashion.

And, their start to the season mirrors the difficult beginning they suffered last year, sitting 22nd after four games before going on to finish 18th.

Manager Warnock highlighted the quality of the Championship and sides they’ve faced so far, praising an Albion side who he looks forward to visiting.

“You can see there’s almost two divisions and we have had some hard games. I don’t think we could have had any more difficult games than what we have had,” said Warnock.

“I always enjoy going down to West Brom. They are a good side.

“I think we can beat anyone on our day but we are shooting ourselves in the foot.