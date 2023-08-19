Carlos Corberan satisfied with West Brom character in Leeds draw

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies claimed a share of the spoils in Leeds in some controversial circumstances as Brandon Thomas-Asante deflected in Jayson Molumby’s strike off his hand for the opener after half-time.

Home captain Luke Ayling headed in with the best part of 20 minutes of regular time remaining, as well as more than seven minutes of stoppages.

Elland Road tried to inspire the hosts to a first league win of the season but Albion saw out the closing stages with relative ease to claim a welcome point to make it a defeat, win and draw to open up the Championship campaign.

“It's a club and a stadium that I respect a lot from my time here, but I came here to defend my club, one club I am very proud to be a part of,” Albion boss and former Leeds assistant Corberan said.

“I was watching a game in a stadium, where it was 11 v 11, but I know the fans here can intimidate you a lot. I liked that I saw my team with a lot of personality, to beat the difficult moments and to go and try and get something from the game.

“I was pleased after conceding the goal, we increased our levels, mentality, determination. In the last minutes Rutter had a good chance, but we found chances in the set pieces and throw ins.

“At Elland Road, when you are winning and they score to draw, normally the result is not a draw, because these fans can help them achieve the result they want.”

Corberan felt his side dropped too deep prior to Ayling’s headed equaliser. The Baggies’ best spell came early in the second half and they took advantage with Thomas-Asante’s controversial effort via his hand.

A competitive first half was shaded by Leeds. Both sides found the woodwork but Alex Palmer was made to work harder than Illan Meslier. Most of Albion’s joy came out wide through Matt Phillips, who was excellent once more from a left wing-back role.

Corberan added of conceding the equaliser: “I think before the goal we conceded we were defending too much. The goal we conceded we could've avoided.

“I need to see why we didn't squeeze up enough, as we had in the first half, which allowed them to play with the keeper as we did in the first half, and why we defended in too low a block and that's why they were more dominant. These minutes were key in the result.”

He added: “One of the keys for me in the game was to attack better the sides and to move the opponent from one side to the other, and from there to fill it with some deliveries.

“It's true the time in between the goal and attacking the spaces was not the best. I find a very good chance with Asante in the second half, when if he'd touched the ball and created a penalty...I was watching a little bit lack of timing in the final third of the pitch.

“Especially for me, in some moments we didn't understand well enough the spaces. I saw the team growing in this but we need to keep growing in attack, to attack more and create more and to not just be defending more in games.”

Corberan stressed he had not had time to rewatch his side’s goal. Leeds also felt hard done by as Cedric Kipre seemed to trip Dan James in the visitors’ box, though referee Matthew Donohue waved away spot-kick appeals.

Albion’s head coach admitted such decisions balance themselves out and, without VAR, mistakes will happen.

"I didn't watch (back) any single action, hopefully the goal we scored was a fair goal, I always wish the things that happen in the pitch are fair things,” Corberan said.

"I know how challenging it is for the referees that work in the game we play. Against Blackburn we received two massive penalties that the referees couldn't watch and we lost that game.

"In football at the end some things balance (themselves out) but I always like to never use any type of advantage. If the goal is no (goal), I don't like to use it, but I know how difficult it is for the referee.