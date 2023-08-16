Ally Robertson: Tense, tough but a win is a win and West Brom needed it!

But for 60 or 65 minutes, Swansea didn’t look like they would have a chance against us. Defensively and in midfield we played brilliantly, we didn’t give them one bit of space or any opportunity.
A first home game and a first win for Albion – but it was a case of ‘Oh God, blow the whistle!’ in the excruciating closing stages against Swansea on Saturday.
