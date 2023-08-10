Notification Settings

Nathaniel Chalobah apologises to West Brom fans following Stoke City incident

By Jonny Drury

West Brom midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has apologised following an altercation with fans in the EFL Cup defeat to Stoke City in midweek.

Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Following a disappointing first half Chalobah and the Albion players were walking back to the tunnel in front of the visiting fans.

An incident occurred and the midfielder was subsequently booed back onto the pitch in the second period.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who arrived at the club from Fulham in January, took to social media to address the issue and apologise.

He acknowledged his performances had not been as he would have liked and apologised to supporters.

Posting on Twitter, he said: "You may have read that I got into an altercation with a fan on Tuesday night and for that I apologise to the fans and the club.

"I’m sure you’ll all be the first to tell me that you haven’t seen the best of what I can do on the pitch since I signed.

"I’m very aware and frustrated myself and I let my emotions get the better of me.

"I’m working hard every day to make sure I can deliver my maximum on the pitch and I hope you’ll see that this season. Once again, sorry to you all, Nate."

