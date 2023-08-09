West Brom's Carlos Corberan hit with FA improper charge

Frustrated Albion head coach Carlos Corberan was dismissed by referee Dean Whitestone in the opening-day 2-1 defeat at Blackburn (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head coach was dismissed by referee Dean Whitestone during last Saturday's Championship curtain-raiser at Blackburn, where the visitors fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Corberan has until this Friday to respond to the allegations regarding his behaviour during the 45th and 75th minute at Ewood Park.

Two second-half yellows cards – a first for protesting what he felt was an Albion penalty and the second for leaving his technical area – saw the Spaniard sent to finish the match watching from the away dressing room – and subsequently unable to do any post-match media, as per new EFL rules.

The FA statement said: "We have charged West Bromwich Albion's Carlos Corberan after his sending off in the EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, August 5.

"The manager's behaviour during the 45th and 75th minutes of the fixture was allegedly improper, and he has until Friday, August 11 to provide a response."

Corberan was back in the dugout for last night's EFL Cup first round exit at Stoke but has now had a charge confirmed by the governing body.