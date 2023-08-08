Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom duo must work hard to thrive under Carlos Corberan

Premium
By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Captain Jed Wallace is excited by Albion’s attacking recruits but warned they need to work hard to meet Carlos Corberan’s demands.

Jeremy Sarmiento (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jeremy Sarmiento (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento and striker Josh Maja have boosted Corberan’s attacking armoury but both have been catching up on fitness levels having checked into The Hawthorns later in the summer window.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News