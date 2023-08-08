EFL Cup: Stoke v West Brom - Match preview

Jovan Malcolm of West Bromwich Albion

The head coach is expected to watch on from the sidelines this evening with a dugout ban likely following his red card on the opening day of the Championship season at Blackburn.

But Corberan will appreciate tonight’s opportunity in an EFL Cup first round at league rivals Stoke to tweak his troops and test different formations and systems for Championship contests ahead.

The Spaniard revealed last week he is eyeing the chance to switch to a 4-4-2 formation at some point, having almost exclusively preferred 4-2-3-1 at The Hawthorns. That move will need to wait until after tonight, though, with new striker Josh Maja not expected to feature until the weekend.

Corberan is set to rotate this evening with the supporting cast prepared for a run-out after Saturday’s disappointment at Blackburn. The likes of Josh Griffiths, Kyle Bartley, youth graduates Ethan Ingram and Caleb Taylor, Erik Pieters, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Alex Mowatt, John Swift, new-boy Jeremy Sarmiento and young attackers Tom Fellows and Jovan Malcolm will all eye a role.

Corberan, speaking last Friday prior to his red card which saw him banned from media duties on Saturday, said: “First of all we’ve covered the need to add a new number nine to the team. This is something that, after the injury of Dike and Grant leaving, we had a need to bring in a number nine.

“We started to see our options, and watched the possibilities for us. Maja is a player who can give us different things to the things we have right now.

“If you have three strikers in the team, you can find similar strikers, or if you play with one striker, you can have one alternative striker to another. Maja can play with Asante, or without Asante.

“This is one of the main reasons he is here. He can play as a number nine or with another, their skills mean they can play together.

“If you wanted to play a striker, and it was going to be Asante or Maja, you want the players to share your values. Maja gives us the option to play with Asante and without him. That’s very important.

“The skills Maja offers are totally different to the skills Asante can offer. That they’re different profiles means that the players can play together.”

The prospect of Brandon Thomas-Asante partnered with Maja will be well received by some Baggies fans who relish the prospect of two up front.

“Maja is a link striker, Asante is more a running striker,” Corberan added. “Maja is comfortable to receive the ball between the lines, and Asante is comfortable to run behind the defender, so both players are comfortable playing together – but that doesn’t mean they will play together!”

“It’s something that can happen. When we have both players ready – now is not the case – both can have minutes together.”

Albion, meanwhile, remain light in the right-back position. Corberan conceded “the ideal scenario is not possible”, in some cases, before backing Ingram, 20, in his development as back-up in the position at the moment. The head coach said: “The ideal scenario and the possible scenario are not always the same, sometimes the ideal scenario is not possible. We need to adapt, but not only in this position.

“At the end, I am watching Ingram and I see improvement – he is an academy player who we want to keep working with and developing. That’s why he has been playing games.

“Let’s say that right now he is the covering right-back for the first XI right back, who is Furlong.