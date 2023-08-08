EFL Cup: Stoke 2 West Brom 1 - Report

Kyle Bartley (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Brandon Thomas-Asante emerged from the bench to haul his side level just after the hour in the Potteries, only for home substitute Andre Vidigal to score the winner 60 seconds later - just as Blackburn had struck quickfire goals last weekend.

Carlos Corberan, who returned to the dugout despite his dismissal in Lancashire, had plenty to ponder as he rushed down the tunnel at full-time following an exchange of applause with the travelling fans. An early Josh Griffiths own goal, via Wesley's strike, opened the scoring on an uninspiring evening for the visitors.

Albion's head coach opted for nine changes as the Baggies turned their attention to the first domestic cup action of the campaign.

Only midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and left-back Conor Townsend - operating at left wing-back - kept their places from the Championship-opening defeat at Ewood Park.

Corberan included youngsters Ethan Ingram and Caleb Taylor, both defensive players, and forward Jovan Malcolm in his starting ranks.

More intriguing was the Spaniard's decision to change formation at the Bet365 Stadium, though he had hinted at such in recent weeks. Albion lined up with three central defenders and wing-backs with a 'box midfield' of two behind two with young Malcolm, 20, up front.

A low-key first round saw no shortage of empty seats, including a closed main stand, but travelling Baggies brought their voices to back their side.

Stoke might have found themselves ahead inside two minutes, though, as 16-year-old Sol Sidibe, son of former striker and Albion scourge Mamady, fluffed his lines after a free-kick was nodded down.

Corberan's men looked to respond early on and John Swift, surprisingly left out of the starting XI at Blackburn, had a 20-yard strike parried by Mark Travers.

Townsend caused problems when released to the byline by Chalobah but his toe-poked cross on the stretch had no team-mate in electric green to convert.

Stoke were a threat from set-piece and Wesley headed one over before captain Townsend put in an important block to deny Ki-Jana Hoever, Stoke's on-loan Wolves right-back.

Swift released youngster Malcolm on the right of the box as Albion but, from a decent position, his effort was tame and blocked.

From 20 minutes on the hosts took control and makeshift Albion looked like a rabbit in the headlines and a yard off the pace.

Albion had done next-to-nothing in attack but there best move of the game just before half hour was from left to right as Ingram crossed for Malcolm to head over. It did, however, precede Stoke's opener by 30 seconds.

Moments later Wesley was allowed to turn Kyle Bartley too easily 10 yards out to the right of goal. His low strike was hardly powerful but Griffiths could only help it on to his near post. The ball struck the post and hit the keeper's back before trickling over the line.

Albion heads dropped further in a confidence-sapping first half as Stoke played around with ease. On a handful of occasions the visitors were caught struggling to work the ball out from Griffiths and defence.

Corberan decided against half-time changes, surprisingly, as Chalobah was booed off and back out to the field by the away end following an apparent verbal altercation with fans.

Griffiths denied Chiquinho a second for Stoke after the winger turned Taylor, but the keeper rushed out to save from a tight angle.

Albion's best came 10 minutes after the restart. Taylor Gardner-Hickman was well played in down the right and his neat cut-back found Swift but his strike, which beat Travers and looked on target, was cleared off the line by Hoever. Erik Pieters' follow-up from distance was held by the keeper.

The game took flight just after the hour as shortly after Thomas-Asante and Okay Yokuslu were introduced the former connected to Townsend's fine near-post cross and flicked an excellent finish high past Travers.

The away end roared their encouragement but Albion new concerning habit reared its head again seconds later.

Less than a minute level and Mowatt, one of the better performers, had his pocket picked by ex-Albion man Dwight Gayle who slipped in Vidigal and the Potters new recruit finished unerringly.

Stoke were largely untroubled late on, aside from when Albion's youth connected as Tom Fellows, from the bench, crossed well for Ingram to climb high but head over.

Home skipper Josh Laurent almost put the tie safe for his side before Albion keeper Griffiths was booked for 'time-wasting' in minute 86 with his side 2-1 down. If ever a moment summed up the team's night.

TEAMS

Stoke (4-3-3): Travers; Hoever, McNally, Wilmot, Tymon; Thompson, Laurent (c), Sidibe (Pearson, 87); Chiquinho (Vidigal, 61), Wesley (Gayle, 61), Mmaee (Johnson, 61).

Subs not used: Bonham, Stevens, Rose, Okagbue, Lowe.

Albion (3-4-2-1): Griffiths, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Ingram, Mowatt (Sarmiento, 74), Chalobah (Yokuslu, 56), Townsend (c) (Fellows, 71) Gardner-Hickman (Molumby, 71), Swift, Malcolm (Thomas-Asante, 56).

Subs not used: Cann, Ajayi, Andrews, Faal.

Attendance: 10,583 (1,357 Albion fans)