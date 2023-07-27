West Brom the 'right move' insists loanee Jeremy Sarmiento

Loan signing Jeremy Sarmiento (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images),.

Albion made the Ecuador wide man their first summer signing earlier this week - as he penned a season-long loan deal at The Hawthorns.

Speaking for the first time since arriving at the club, Sarmiento revealed there were a number of options on the table but he made his call after a conversation with Baggies boss Carlos Corberan.

An an interview on the club's websitesaid: "We knew for a while West Brom were interested, especially Carlos.

"He spoke to my Dad who is my agent and then I spoke to him and we just clicked straight away.

"I like the style he plays, I am always hungry for the team and I felt like West Brom was the right move.

"There were many others interested but I knew the right place was here.

"Not just to come and get minutes but to do something for the team and who knows, get to the Premier League which is the main thing."

Sarmiento appeared for his country at the 2022 World Cup - but suffered an injury at the end of last season.

He also revealed reason he came to Albion was due to Corberan having confidence in him after an injury - and he believes the Spaniard can get the best out of him.

He added: "I had a conversation with Carlos and it played a big part in why I came here.

"The main thing was him having confidence with me, he said he would look after me after my past injury and he will get the best out of me.

"That is what you want as a player, to get the best out of you and be interested in you and to get better as a player.