Jeremy Sarmiento to West Brom: Seagulls starlet bring some Baggies buzz

Jeremy Sarmiento became Albion's first new signing of the summer on Tuesday – and checks in with a lofty reputation (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images),.

The Ecuador international forward, capable of playing on the wings or as a No.10, checks in on loan with a glowing endorsement from Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi, of whom Carlos Corberan is a huge fan.

Albion – and their supporters – had to stay patient long into the uncertain market. Financial constraints have placed heavy importance on loan deals, which were neglected last season.

This, on the contrary, looks a fine start after head of football operations Ian Pearce used his close ties with former club Brighton to good effect.

Sarmiento is Spanish-born but grew up in the tough estates of Peckham, London, from the age of seven. He played youth football for Charlton and England before a switch to Portugal giants Benfica, where he was a top prospect but left after a contract dispute. He was disillusioned despite calls from big European clubs but, having switched allegiance to the birthplace of his parents, joined the South American influx at Brighton.

In two seasons he has made 19 Seagulls appearances, mostly from the bench. He has won big praise and admiration. There is no shortage of excitement around the 2021/22 young player of the year due to his skill, bravery, a low centre of gravity and his work rate. He penned a new five-year deal at The Amex last month.

Last season was curtailed early – after Sarmiento played in all of Ecuador’s World Cup ties in Qatar – by a metatarsal injury. The attacker has not yet managed more than four games in a row. Now Albion, both the Baggies and Seagulls, hope this season will be his making.

Below are some quotes on the 21-year-old’s career to date.

Sarmiento on his tough upbringing.

“I lived in Peckham. Some of the stuff that was going on at the time, stabbings and everything, it was kind of hard. All I wanted to do was to play football and I think that helped me a lot.

“There were two routes. I had friends that used to do drug dealing, that kind of stuff. It could have ended up both ways. I’m grateful it went the other way.

“I used to get thrown around every time! But it really matured me, quick. Because I was always surrounding myself with older people.

“I used to go school in Camberwell and there was a cage near it. I’d just go and play their every time. At 1am, 2am I’d go back home.

“My mum would come looking for me. It was crazy. I’d come home and I already I was going to get treated some sort of way, like they wouldn’t let me out next time. But I always found a way.”

Sarmiento on life at Brighton.

“Roberto is a really good guy. I enjoy his character and he’s the one who has given me my opportunities. I’m so thankful for that and I’m ready to push on next season.

“I feel like I’ve made a big step up in my career over the last 12 months. Going to the World Cup was an amazing moment, something I’ve always dreamed of, and with Brighton, I feel like I’ve really progressed.

“The way the manager and his staff express themselves has helped me.”

Seagulls boss De Zerbi.

“Jeremy is a great guy and a very good player. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in the last part of the season because of his injury, but we expect him to be a very important player for us in the coming years.

“Jeremy Sarmiento will go on loan, it’s our current plan. We talked with him and we agreed that after his last injury he needs to have a minimum of 35 games before coming back with us”.

World Cup pundit and former England international Andros Townsend.

“He is a real talent. He likes to come inside from out on the wing and he trusted his teammates to switch the ball to him, and he can do the rest.

“He’s a problem. You can tell he has got Spanish genes with the way that he plays, as a technical player with his low centre of gravity.”

Agent Holger Sarmiento.

“He is not transferable. There were contacts for Jeremy but the team put him on their list on non-transferable players.”

Ryan Adsett, Brighton & Hove Albion content creator and writer (Twitter).

“A fit Jeremy Sarmiento in the Championship should be illegal.”

Seagulls technical director David Weir.

“Jeremy is at a stage now where he needs to play regularly and this is a really good move for him.