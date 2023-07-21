West Brom's Zac Ashworth joins Bolton on season-long loan

Zac Ashworth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Wales under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Burton Albion - making 16 start for the Brewers.

The Baggies academy graduate, who had his senior debut for the club in January 2022 - had been involved in Carlos Corberan's pre-season plans and appeared in behind closed door friendlies.

He has now joined Ian Evatt's side with Bolton having an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Speaking to the Bolton website, Evatt said: "We are working hard to strengthen the squad and Zac is another excellent addition,” said Wanderers’ boss Evatt.

“He is a quality, young player who has played in the Championship and last season gained valuable experience in League One as an important part of Burton’s team.