West Brom's Zac Ashworth joins Bolton on season-long loan

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom full back Zac Ashworth has been sent out on loan for a second consecutive campaign - joining Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

Zac Ashworth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
The Wales under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Burton Albion - making 16 start for the Brewers.

The Baggies academy graduate, who had his senior debut for the club in January 2022 - had been involved in Carlos Corberan's pre-season plans and appeared in behind closed door friendlies.

He has now joined Ian Evatt's side with Bolton having an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Speaking to the Bolton website, Evatt said: "We are working hard to strengthen the squad and Zac is another excellent addition,” said Wanderers’ boss Evatt.

“He is a quality, young player who has played in the Championship and last season gained valuable experience in League One as an important part of Burton’s team.

“He is here initially on loan but that could become permanent which would keep him with us long-term and give us another talented young player I’m looking forward to working with.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

