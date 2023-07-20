Notification Settings

Talking points as West Brom open up in front of fans with defeat and draw

Premium
By Lewis Cox

Albion re-introduced themselves to supporters with a defeat and draw on the road at lower-league opposition this week.

SALFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion during a pre season friendly against Salford City at Peninsula Stadium on July 19, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
SALFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Jovan Malcolm of West Bromwich Albion during a pre season friendly against Salford City at Peninsula Stadium on July 19, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
SALFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 0-2 during a pre season friendly against Salford City at Peninsula Stadium on July 19, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
SALFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Caleb Taylor of West Bromwich Albion during a pre season friendly against Salford City at Peninsula Stadium on July 19, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
SALFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Carlos Corberan Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion and coaching staff during a pre season friendly against Salford City at Peninsula Stadium on July 19, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion during a pre season friendly against at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on July 18, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion during a pre season friendly against at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on July 18, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion during a pre season friendly against at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on July 18, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...
The 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town and 2-2 draw at Salford City inside 24 hours were useful workouts for Carlos Corberan's squad, where senior players were offered 70 minutes and youth substitutes played roughly two 20-minute stints.

By Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

