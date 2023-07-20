Talking points as West Brom open up in front of fans with defeat and draw

The 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town and 2-2 draw at Salford City inside 24 hours were useful workouts for Carlos Corberan's squad, where senior players were offered 70 minutes and youth substitutes played roughly two 20-minute stints.
Albion re-introduced themselves to supporters with a defeat and draw on the road at lower-league opposition this week.
The 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town and 2-2 draw at Salford City inside 24 hours were useful workouts for Carlos Corberan's squad, where senior players were offered 70 minutes and youth substitutes played roughly two 20-minute stints.