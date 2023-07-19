Pre-season: Salford City 2-2 West Brom - Report

Taylor Gardner-Hickman celebrates after scoring his second of the evening (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies' academy graduate midfielder netted two fine strikes between half-time and the hour mark - the first goals in front of Albion fans after Tuesday's defeat at Cheltenham.

It looked like earning Carlos Corberan's side, changed later in the second half for a more youthful flavour, the victory but the hosts scored two headers from corners in a couple of minutes to rescue a late draw in the latest runout.

Tom Fellows was Albion's standout performer. Fellow youth-teamers Harry Whitwell, Caleb Taylor and Ethan Ingram all fared well in starts.

Harry Whitwell on the ball for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Both sides had their moments in a first half generally lacking in end product and composure.

Salford were the brighter early on with big striker Matt Smith, son-in-law of Steve Bruce, a target. Service from the flanks through Luke Bolton and Kevin Berkoe was decent.

Josh Griffiths, back between the sticks for Albion after his role in England's European under-21 Championship success, made an early save from Theo Vassell's header before Bolton dragged just wide from distance.

Salford City co-owners Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt watch the match (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In a repeat of Tuesday in Cheltenham, youngster Jovan Malcolm passed up Albion's best first half chance. He steered a header from Fellows' excellent cross wide of the left post.

Whitwell, Albion's highly-rated 17-year-old midfielder, sliced an awkward half-volley over before the bright Fellows had an angled strike deflected over.

Tom Fellows drives at the Salford City full back (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Right winger Fellows, 19, delivered Albion's best moment of the half with a purposeful charge into the middle with good feet before a rising left-footed drive flew a few feet over Alex Cairns' goal.

Matt Phillips was a welcome sight on Albion's left, the experienced winger back in action a season-ending injury in January.

Two of Salford's four half-time substitutes went clos as Odin Bailey sent a rocket narrowly over from distance before Stevie Mallan fired wide.

Caleb Taylor gets up to win a header (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Gardner-Hickman show began 11 minutes after the break as he surged on to some loose Salford possession and thumped a rising strike high into the roof of the net.

And, like London buses, the second followed just three minutes later.

The academy graduate took advantage of some more sloppy play as Salford succumbed to Albion's press. He checked inside smartly and converted confidently into the bottom left corner from 15 yards.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman lashes in the opener (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Salford hit back as Albion's youthful changes showed a weakness from set-pieces.

Two corners from the right in as many minutes brought about the equaliser, as first midfielder Ossama Ashley headed in low before sub forward Marcus Dackers sent a near-post effort into the corner for 2-2.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Ingram, Bartley, Taylor, Townsend (c); Yokuslu, Gardner-Hickman; Whitwell (Andrews, 45); Fellows, Phillips; Malcolm.

Albion from 60 mins: Cann; Hall, Harper-Bailey, Mohammed, Nelson; Mfuamba, Andrews (c); Williams, Heard, Higgins; Love.

Salford City: Cairns, Shephard (Bailey, 45), Leak, Ashley (Trialist, 74), Vassell, Bolton (Dackers, 74), Watson (Mallan, 45), Lund (Watt, 45), McAleny (Nmai, 74), Berkoe, Smith (Hendry, 45).

Subs not used: Torrance.