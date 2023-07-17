Carlos Corberan ready to run rule over West Brom youngsters in friendlies

Right-back Ethan Ingram is training with the senior squad again (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Academy graduate Jovan Malcolm, who scored against Chesterfield in the FA Cup last season, in action against Shrewsbury (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Academy winger Tom Fellows in action during Saturday's behind-closed-doors win over Shrewsbury Town (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Left-back Zac Ashworth impressed in the second half of last season at League One side Burton. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Harry Whitwell, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jamie Andrews and Taylor Gardner-Hickman share a smile in pre-season. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Jamie Andrews in action at St George's Park (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion kick-off their run of public friendlies away at lower-league opposition with a trip to Gloucestershire tomorrow night, where fans can catch a glimpse of their side for the first time this summer.

Corberan's side tackle League One outfit Cheltenham Town, a first friendly of two inside 24 hours, with a trip to League Two Salford on Wednesday. Academy graduates and starlets from the under-21 squad are set to feature prominently with a chance to stake a claim.

The squads will be mixed to hand senior and young players minutes and ensure no burnout in the short period. Albion have already contested two behind-closed-doors friendlies, wins against Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town.

Corberan has been unable to bring any new signings due to financial restraints and instead insists Albion are looking to their youth stars.

"It's key for me that clubs have a good academy," Corberan said ahead of the Cheltenham clash. "They are the future of the club, not only at West Brom but every club.

"Unless, you're a club which doesn't care how much money you spend every summer because you have an excess of money.

"They don't need academies. When they want a new player, they don't look down, they look out. When you have a good structure in the academy, before you look out, you have to look down.

"This is exactly what we're trying to do, which players are ready for the first-team. To give you a conclusion right now would be a mistake from me, because I didn't see enough of them even if I have seen a lot of them.

"Caleb Taylor I have seen how he did last year (on loan at Cheltenham), (Alex) Mowatt the same, (Cedric) Kipre the same, with (Tom) Fellows the same. We also like to follow the players and see what they've done before they've come here."

Highly-rated central defender Taylor, 20, impressed in winning young player of the season on loan at tomorrow's hosts Cheltenham, where he will renew acquaintances.

He has been training with Corberan's senior ranks and spent last week at St George's Park. He was joined by midfielder Jamie Andrews, who made his senior bow last season, full-back pair Ethan Ingram and Zac Ashworth and striker Jovan Malcolm.

Slightly younger Baggies starlets in attendance included midfield duo Harry Whitwell and Kevin Mfuamba and goalkeeper Ben Cisse.

Richard Beale's under-21 squad had their own pre-season tour, in Cornwall, last week. The young squad ended the week with a2-0 friendly victory at Rushall Olympic over the weekend.

"You want to see how they react to your ideas, what you propose, and their maturity – with Kevin and Harry, I was following them last year and they were training with the first team," Corberan added of his young midfield duo.

"I've no doubt of the potential of them – Kevin is 16, Harry is 17, we are talking about really young players. I like to watch in the club that we have these players and we need to see more of these players, they guarantee our futures.