Pre-season: West Brom 3-1 Shrewsbury Town - Report

Pre-season: West Brom 3-1 Shrewsbury Town - Report

By Jonny Drury

West Brom picked up their second successive pre-season win against League One side Shrewsbury Town - in a behind closed doors friendly at the club's training ground.

Adam Reach celebrates his goal in the win over Shrewsbury Town (Getty/Adam Fradgley)

Following last week's victory over Port Vale and a five-day training camp at St George's Park, Albion ramped up their Championship preparations with a test against Matt Taylor's side.

In torrential rain during the first period, Albion took the lead through Conor Townsend who found the net with neat chipped finish from inside the box.

Jed Wallace forced Salop shot stopper Marko Marosi into a save before Adam Reach rattled the woodwork, as Albion looked for a second.

But it was the visitors who would draw level soon after, as Ryan Bowman flicked home Jordan Shipley's cross.

Before the break though Albion had restored their lead as Wallace found Reach and he volleyed his side in front.

After Carlos Corberan made ten changes to his side at the break, Brandon Thomas-Asante came close to a third as his header cannoned back off the upright.

A third did arrive 22 minutes from time, as Jayson Molumby met a Matt Phillips cross and hammered home past substitute keeper Harry Burgoyne.

It was another run out for Corberan's men, who now head to Cheltenham Town for third pre-season outing, a first in front of supporters, on Tuesday evening.

Starting XI: Palmer; Ingram, Ajayi, Kipre, Townsend; Gardner-Hickman, Yokuslu; Wallace, Swift, Reach; Malcolm.

Second-half XI: Palmer (Button 61); Furlong, Taylor, Bartley, Ashworth (Andrews 69); Molumby, Mowatt; Fellows, Whitwell (Mfuamba 69), Phillips; Thomas-Asante.

